Jaw-dropping footage shows a Mongolian contortionist flexing her tremendous foot archery skills. Bayara Tserendorj balances on one arm and shoots an arrow with her feet and then takes things up a notch by performing the same trick but after wearing a blindfold and placing a cup on her headMrs.Tserendorj said: "During the pandemic, I have improved my foot archery skills while balancing on one arm. When it comes to contortion, I began training at the age of four. I have been performing since the age of seven.”