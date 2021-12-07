Mother sets hair on fire as she blows out birthday candles

A mother’s hair caught fire while blowing out candles on her birthday cake.

Ana Oosterhouse was hosting a joint birthday party for her and her seven-year-old son Hunter when their family began singing happy birthday.

The 34-year-old blew said she “saw her life flash before her eyes” when the entire right-hand side of her head immediately went up in flames.

Ana’s hair on the right side of her head, eyebrows and eyelashes were burnt off during the incident and she was left with burns to her face.

The mother also suffered a painful corneal burn from the flames.

