Mother speaks about experience catching Covid whilst eight months pregnant

New mother Tanviha spent two months in hospital with Covid after contracting it seven months into her pregnancy.

Tanviha, who works in anesthesiology and research in Manchester, underwent an emergency c-section after contracting the disease.

She was unvaccinated, as the vaccine was not available to her at the time.

"Symptoms started to arise and they were quite bad, they started to worsen," Tanviha said.

The new mother was told her daughter may experience developmental issues in the future due to her fetal growth being restricted.

Sign up to our newsletters.