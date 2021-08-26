A mother has accidentally filmed the moment a shark came into close contact with her daughter Sara, who ran away immediately after seeing the fin coming towards her while at the beach in South Carolina .

Nicole Oister and her 11-year-old daughter were spending the day in Myrtle Beach when they had the close encounter with the unidentified species of shark.

Mother Nicole told ABC 11: “I was taking video of her, and all of a sudden, she starts running out of the water. She said she saw a fin coming up out of the water towards her.”