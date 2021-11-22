A British man is reunited with his mum after Covid travel restrictions kept them apart for two years.

Ciaran Joyce, 34 had not seen his mum Hayley Gibbs, 56, since 2019 when she left the UK to live in Australia.

When the pandemic struck, travel restrictions saw the pair kept thousands of miles apart.

With the help of Ciaran’s girlfriend Lucy, they were reunited in an emotional moment.

Footage captures the man spotting his mom from across the pub.

After seconds of disbelief, Ciaran leaps to his feet and sprints into her arms where the pair lovingly embrace.

Sign up to our daily newsletters.