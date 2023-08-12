A mechanic fixing a motorcycle was shocked when he found used beer bottle caps in the engine.

The owner appeared to have used the circular pieces of metal as makeshift items to repair the engine.

Footage shows the repairman picking up pieces of the flattened caps that still have their logos on them in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on 25 July.

The mechanic can be seen pulling the bottle caps out and showing them off to the camera as he continues to examine the engine.