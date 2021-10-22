Alarming footage shows the moment a motorcyclist thief stole an Egyptian journalist’s phone while he was live streaming and broadcasted his face to thousands as it continued to film.

Journalist Mahmoud Ragheb of Al-Youm Al-Sabaa newspaper was live streaming a report about the recent earthquake in northern Egypt when the thief snatched his phone and sped away on a bike.

The robber’s face was revealed as the phone continued the live stream without his knowing it as Egyptian police have confirmed they have arrested the man.

