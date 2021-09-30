A hungry driver forced to wait two hours to get fuel left fellow motorists in hysterics on Tuesday after she ordered a Nandos’s to be delivered directly to her car.

Lily Potkin found herself trapped in “the mother of all queues” as she tried to fill up her car on Tuesday lunchtime amid the ongoing fuel crisis.

But the mother-of-three quickly got peckish as she waited, prompting her “genius” idea to order a Nando’s chicken wrap and peri-peri chips from Deliveroo to her car.

Ms Potkin said: “It was really funny. The people behind me saw him delivering it and the mood changed.”