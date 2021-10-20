Nasa has shared its vision for human space exploration in the future in an exciting new sci-fi video.

The “Visions of the Future” short, shared on YouTube, shows holiday destinations that are quite literally out of this world, on the Moon, Mars and Titan.

Astronauts can be seen looking at views of Venus from a futuristic observation deck, kayaking on one of Saturn’s moons and skydiving into the exoplanet HD 40307 g.

The video ends with a simple question, asking the viewer “where will you explore?” before encouraging them to “start” their journey.

