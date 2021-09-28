Nasa’s most powerful Earth-imaging satellite is seen leaving the earth’s atmosphere over Tyneside following its launch last night.

The Landsat-9, dubbed the world’s most important satellite, launched into orbit from California on Monday evening.

Photographer Simon Woodley filmed the satellite lighting up the sky over Tyneside around 10.15pm last night.

“It was amazing to see. I didn’t have a clue what it was at the time,” Simon said

“It must have been in the sky for two or three minutes. You don’t expect to see these things in the sky.”

Landsat-9 launched on an Atlas rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.