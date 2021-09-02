Nasa is once again seeking applicants to participate in a year-long simulated Mars mission.

Four chosen crew members will live in a 3D printed habitat at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

The 1,700 square-foot home, called "Mars Dune Alpha", will simulate the environment and challenges that humans face on the Red Planet.

The crew will live and work together for 12 months while Nasa analyses what it will take for astronauts to actually live on the surface of Mars before they actually send them into space.