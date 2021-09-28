A Nasa video captures what sunsets look like on other planets.

Geronimo Villanueva, a planetary scientist from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, created the Sunset simulator which shows what nightfall would look like from Mars or Venus.

The resulting simulation displays a diverse palette of colours all appearing completely different to one and other across Earth, Mars, Venus, Uranus, and Titan, Saturn’s largest moon as they turn away from the light of the Sun.

Sunsets look different on each planet as a result of the sunlight interacting with the planet’s atmosphere.