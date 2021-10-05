NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is releasing his own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Titled "Shaquille O'Neal: The Eras of Dominance Collection," the unique digital tokens will run on the Ethernity chain and will be available to purchase from 15 October.

The collection features five different NFTs depicting moments from Shaq’s famed basketball career, where he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat.

Ethernity has launched a number of athlete-partnered NFT collections in the past, working with NFL running back Ezekiel Elliot and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.