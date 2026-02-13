Netflix star reveals cancer diagnosis as she issues warning to fans

A Netflix star has revealed that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer, issuing a stern warning to fans.

On Monday (9 February), Kelli Finglass, director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, told her Instagram followers that she discovered a mole on her forehead was cancerous during a routine skin check ahead of cosmetic treatments.

Finglass, who stars in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, said she has squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), a common form of skin cancer most prone to appearing on sun-exposed areas.

Expressing her gratitude that her cancer was caught early, she said, “This is your reminder that skin health always comes first.

“If you’ve been putting off a skin check, let this be your sign.”