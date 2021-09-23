An unusual fossil, found in Morocco, has been revealed to be the remains of a newly discovered species of dinosaur.

It has been described as a rare find because of the long spikes that attach directly to the fossil rib, confirming a new species of the Middle Jurassic ankylosaur.

Paleontologists believe the find is at least 20 million years older than any of the ankylosaur fossils that have been found before.

Susannah Maidment, a researcher at the Natural History Museum, also explained how the spiky morphology makes it different to any other remains previously discovered.