Enchanting aerial footage taken by Ryan Tingle shows why New Hampshire is the place to be during the fall months.

This spectacular montage showcases the White Mountains consumed by the magnificent Autumn colours.

Shades of red, orange, yellow, purple, etc. are scattered all over the mountain range, making for eye-pleasing visuals.

All in all, the stunning landscape can easily be mistaken for an artwork painted by an acclaimed solace-craving artist.

Mr Tingle said: “The colors are best seen while driving through the famous Kancamagus Highway and hiking the many trails.”

