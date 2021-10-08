Balloons filled the skies over Albuquerque, as the annual hot air balloon festival returned in October.

For nine days, hundreds of balloons will float through the New Mexico sky, returning to offer a colourful spectacle after the event was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival wasn't without drama, as on Sunday, some hit power lines, causing a power outage in the local area.

As many as 540 balloons will fill the skies, with unicorn, pumpkin and piggy bank shapes caught on camera.