There's no question pregnancy, giving birth, and settling in at home with a newborn can be a challenging time with each person's individual journey differing.

The results of a new survey carried out by clothing brand TU revealed many new mothers are pleased to see an honest picture of pregnancy and motherhood starting to become visible online.

Nearly half of the UK women participating noting that they felt less pressured when they heard from other mums or pregnant women going through the same experience.

Close to 90 per cent said they share their life online to help reassure new and expectant mothers.