Subway rat carries a whole crab through New York station

The New York Subway isn't renowned for being the cleanest of places, but a video involving a "subway rat" is shocking even the most hardened of New Yorkers.

In disgusting footage that has been re-shared online, a rodent can be seen scurrying down the tracks with a whole crab in its mouth.

The clip was first shared by the social media account SubwayCreatures and was viewed over one million times on TikTok alone.

In another video, shared a few months prior, a rat can be seen dragging a big slice of pizza along the tracks.

