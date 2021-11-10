Emergency crews in New York City worked overnight to remove a lorry that became stuck under an elevated subway track.

Footage shared from the scene shows a tractor-trailer truck wedged under the 167th street subway station in the Bronx, with a fire engine parked beside it.

The Twitter user who shared the video complains that “this is the fourth time this has happened,” suggesting it’s quite a regular occurrence.

While the wedged lorry is clearly causing disruption on the road, there are no reports of any injuries.

