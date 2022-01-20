British woman runs length of New Zealand setting world record

A British woman has run the length of New Zealand in just over 20 days smashing the world record by two weeks.

Emma Timmis, 37, covered some 1,300 miles (2,100 km) during her journey from Cape Reinga, at the top of the country, to Bluff.

Ms Timmis completed the run in just 20 days and 17 hours - smashing the previous record of 35 days and 27 minutes. The Derby-born illustrator reached the finish line and was greeted by boyfriend Tristan Phipps.

Emma covered around 62 miles (100 km) a day while battling scorching temperatures.

