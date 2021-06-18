A newborn baby boy in Northern Ireland wowed his parents after being born with an incredibly thick head of hair.

Jaxon-James Ayers arrived eight weeks premature with a full mop of hair, much to his parents’ surprise.

The tot was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition soon after being born. A side effect of the medication he gets to treat the condition is hair growth, meaning the hair on his head, as well as on his arms and legs, has continued to grow quickly.