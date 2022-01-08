NFL fan proposes to girlfriend in stands after Buffalo Bills score touchdown

An NFL fan proposed to his girlfriend after their team scored a touchdown, sparking wild scenes in the crowd around them.

Anthony Deal, 30, surprised his wife-to-be Abigail by getting down on one knee during the Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers game last month.

The couple are die-hard Bills supporters, so it was the perfect time for Anthony to pop the question.

As the crowd realise what's happening, those close erupt into a supportive roar as Abigail accepts the proposal and the couple share a passionate hug.

