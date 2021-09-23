Nicole Richie’s 40th birthday celebrations went up in flames after she accidentally set her hair on fire while blowing out candles on her cake.

The Simple Life star posted a video of the dramatic moment on her Instagram account, with the caption: “Well… so far 40 is [fire emoji].”

The video showed Richie leaning forward to blow out the candles, but the bottom ends of her curly hair caught fire on two of the flames with a person sitting to her left quickly putting the flame out.