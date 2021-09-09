Hilarious footage shows Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, impersonate the way her mother speaks in a “different” voice in social media videos compared to everyday life.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to show fans products she received in a popular beauty subscription box, but was interrupted when North asked her: “Why do you talk different?”

Kardashian asked her daughter: “Why do I talk different from what?” North replied: “From your videos.”

North then mocked the way she thought her mother spoke in her videos, in an over-exaggerated voice.