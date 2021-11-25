Santa gets a boyfriend in emotional Norwegian Christmas advert

Norway’s national postage service has released an emotional Christmas advert that shows Santa getting a boyfriend.

The commercial has been released by Posten to celebrate 50 years since the country decriminalised homosexuality.

It has since gone viral on social media, sparking an emotional reaction from many viewers and ends with a message that reads: "In 2022, Norway marks 50 years of being able to love whoever we want."

The moving ad is a twist on the classic film When Harry Met Sally, alternatively titled “When Harry Met Santa”.

