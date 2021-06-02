Running alone is not enough for those trying to shed pounds, according to nutritionists. People often overestimate how many calories they have burned by exercising.

For runners who are serious about slimming down, registered dietitian Natalie Rizzo has one piece of advice: follow a healthy diet too.

“Just because you’re running and you’re working out doesn’t necessarily mean you can eat whatever you want,” Rizzo says. “It really has to be a combination of exercise and diet. Eating healthy is generally what’s going to make your weight loss goals happen.”