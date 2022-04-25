Octopus swims off with diver’s camera

A diver had an extraordinary encounter with a brave octopus in Singer Island, Florida.

Photographer Paul Dabill was freediving off the island and started filming the octopus, when the mollusc decised to take matters into its own tentacles and grabbed Dabill's camera.

Dabill said it took about five minutes to remove the octopus from the camera before it swam away.

"It was also amazing to see their tentacles and suction cups work close up as it attached to my camera," Dabill said.

