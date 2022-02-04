Off-duty doctor delivers baby using dental floss on flight

An off-duty doctor delivered a baby using dental floss when a woman went into labour during a long haul flight.

Dr Stephen Ansah-Addo sprang into action when an emergency call went out during a flight from Ghana to Dallas last month.

A pregnant woman had gone into labour prematurely aboard United Flight UA977.

Video footage shows the new mum with her baby boy after giving birth to him mid-flight.

Paramedics were ready to meet the plane when it touched down at Dulles International Airport after an almost 12-hour flight.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here