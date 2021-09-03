A 29-year-old bat is living a dream life after fleeing a testing lab.

Enzo was taken to Bat World Sanctuary in 1996 after leaving a DNA research lab.

While living in the research lab, Enzo was kept in a very small cage and would have tissue samples taken from his ear.

The bat is both bald and suffers from arthritis due to his age.

Despite his past, Enzo doesn't get alarmed when his caregivers have to move him.

After living past his life expectancy, Enzo was moved into the "geribatric" ward where his living area is padded out with soft blankets and floors.