OnlyFans has scrapped its plans to ban “sexually explicit” content after securing an agreement with its payment processors.

Last week, the user-generated content site said it would ban adult material from 1 October, sparking outrage from many users and creators.

Responding to the backlash, OnlyFans reversed its decision, posting the following statement on social media:

"Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."