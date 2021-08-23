OnlyFans, the subscription site known for its adult content, has announced it will block sexually explicit photos and videos from 1 October.

The website has confirmed that people will still be able to post nude content, but any uploads will need to be consistent with their policies.

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," a statement from OnlyFans read.

The site, which grew extensively during the Covid-19 pandemic, boasts 130 million users.