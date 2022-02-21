Meet the former opera singer who lives with 30 dwarf goats who regularly terrorise her Great Dane.

Nina Lorcini and her herd have become internet sensations after videos of the livestock menacing the other pets went viral.

The goats have become an important part of Nina’s life since her husband sadly passed away with brain cancer in 2018.

Lorcini said: “The goats were and are everything. They are clever and funny and beautiful, and the cycle of life is magic, even still.”

