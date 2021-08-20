A pregnant woman was left stunned when a baby orangutan repeatedly kissed her bump through the glass at the zoo.

In adorable footage filmed by her fiancee at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire, the infant ape, seen on the shoulders of its mother, leans forward to kiss the glass multiple times.

“I was a bit overwhelmed as my bump was very small and with the glass in between, I wasn’t expecting them to be aware of the pregnancy but then the baby started kissing my bump,” Naomi Davies said.

“It was really lovely - I was quite emotional!”