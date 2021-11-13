An original Apple computer has fetched $400,000 (£294,990) at auction in the US.

The Apple-1, which was hand-built by the company's creators Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs back in 1976 and still works today, is one of just 200 computers made when the company was first started.

Back then the machines were sold for $666.66 each.

One computer shop encased the PC in koa wood which is a material only found in Hawaii, making it even rarer, John Moran Auctioneers said.

