Orlando Bloom has been described by fiancee Katy Perry as the “dad of the year” after doing some DIY in his daughter’s bedroom.

The Hollywood star uploaded a post to Instagram that shows him covering 13-month old Daisy Dove’s room in flowers, as well as building some furniture for her.

In the video, Perry can be heard saying “dad of the year” as a shirtless Bloom jokingly responds: “Oh yeah, stars, they’re just like us!”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.