A young orphaned otter is recovering after being rescued on Christmas Eve. The animal was found abandoned in a trash bin in Durham, suffering from hypothermia.

The otter pup was found by a member of the public, who rushed the animal to the nearest vet. The cub was called Eve, in memory of the day it was found.

Eve is now treated at the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre near Nantwich, in Cheshire, and is being rehabilitated there before being returned to the while

