Funny footage shows a man being chased by an ostrich called Killer on a farm in Namibia. Owen Bosman is seen sprinting around the corner with the huge bird in hot pursuit, before he tumbles to the ground and the ostrich stalks off, much to the amusement of onlookers.

“I noticed that Killer was giving some of the volunteers a hard time, so I tried to take him away and it didn’t even take him one second to turn around and start chasing me,” Mr Bosman told WooGlobe. He was working on the farm to rehabilitate injured wild animals.