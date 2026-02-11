Paloma Faith has criticised gender reveals as she prepares to welcome her third child.

The singer, 44, previously kept the gender of her first child a secret for three years, telling the Radio Times she was "traumatised by the birth and protective of our privacy."

In a video posted to Instagram, the mother-of-three raised one pink balloon and one blue balloon before letting them deflate and asking: "Oh, come on, does it really matter?

"It's 2026 - do we even give a s**t about gender anymore?

"It'll be whatever it wants to be when it's old enough to decide its own identity."