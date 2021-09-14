This is the scary moment a parachutist had a canopy malfunction, forcing him to land in a cornfield.

After jumping out of a helicopter at around 5,000 feet in the US state of Virginia, Greg Frucci realised the line groups from his parachute rig to the main canopy were in a “serious twist”.

“Once I was on my final approach and realised it was a cornfield, I then had to really concentrate on landing in between the rows of corn so I wouldn’t get a corn stalk in a place where it would not be comfortable!” he said.