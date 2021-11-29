Paraglider sails across Turkish mountains in ‘flying car’

This amazing footage shows a man going for a serene paraglide - in his own flying car.

Agricultural engineer Fehmi Durmus, 32, borrowed his friend’s miniature car after becoming curious about whether or not he could make it fly.

Tandem paraglider Fehmi decided to take his invention to the skies in scenes reminiscent of the classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Fehmi, from Samsun, Turkey, who filmed himself on the Gultepe mountain, said: “I always like exciting and crazy activities, paragliding is one of them.

