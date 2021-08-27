A shocking moment of two paragliders colliding in mid-air in Germany was caught on camera as one of them was wearing a GoPro at the time of the incident.

As you can see in the above video, the paraglider wearing the camera is just going about his own business when he realises one of the other practitioners is set on a collision course with him.

Unfortunately, the second paraglider can’t do enough to prevent the accident and the two collide but not forcefully enough to cause any injuries.