This is the terrifying moment a freak paragliding accident saw two people abandoned in mid air - after the connecting rope snapped loose.

The pair were paragliding off the coast of western India when what seemed to be a routine activity took a worrying turn.

In the video, everything seems to be going to plan before the couple are detached from the speedboat and disappear into the distance.

The parachute landed around 100m off the coast and the pair were eventually rescued by a crew of nearby lifeguards.

