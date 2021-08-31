The first-ever pet Paralympics welcomed dogs of all shapes and sizes to a special show that celebrates pups from all walks of life.

Held at the Bath & West Country Festival over the weekend, the inclusive Petsure Games saw hundreds of canines put through their paces in a number of exciting activities.

From jump-less jumps for less abled pups to a scent-based fetch for visually impaired dogs, there was something for every dog to enjoy, no matter their ability.

“Just because you aren’t able-bodied, that doesn’t mean you can’t stay fit,” TV vet Dr Scott Miller said of the event.