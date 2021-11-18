A video platform uploader in China has designed and created a customized nursing bed that allows a severely paralyzed former firefighter to play video games .

On creating the gaming nursing bed, Zimujun said: “For example, the height needs to be convenient for his mom to take care of him, to turn him over. And the bed needs to leave room for a respirator.”

Zhu Mingjun said being able to play games with his friends online has made him feel like he’s no different from anyone else despite his disability.