A paralysed puppy is delighted to finally be able to go walkies after strangers raised £5,000 in five days to buy the pooch a wheelchair.

Pumpkin the West Highland terrier was born paralysed in her two hind legs, and could only move by dragging its body forward, using its front paws.

Foster mum Tammie Fox started a fundraiser for treatment and paid for a set of wheels from disabled dog charity Winston’s Wheels.

Pumpkin is now happily wheeling around, finally about to run and go for walkies.

