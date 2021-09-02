Vets from Kentucky are being hailed as heroes after removing a pulsating parasite from a cat’s neck.

Eight-year-old stray Moose was taken to Noah’s Ark Animal Clinic in Fort Mitchell after he became ill and his neck was infected and swollen.

Dr Matt McGlasson and his team soon realised the animal had been infected by the cuterebra larvae of a Botfly and quickly worked to extract the huge bug.

The stomach-churning moment the pulsating parasite was removed from Moose’s neck was caught on camera and shared online.

Following the successful procedure, a member of Dr McGlasson’s team adopted Moose.