Paris’s Arc de Triomphe has been covered in 25,000 square meters of fabric as part of an art installation.

Footage captured by France's National Monuments Center captures the silvery-blue recyclable fabric unfurled over the iconic monument in the centre of the French capital.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude imagined the piece in 1962 when he rented an apartment near the arch after first arriving in Paris.

“Christo and Jeanne-Claude have always made clear that their artworks in progress be continued after their deaths,” a statement on the project's website said.

“Per Christo’s wishes, L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped will be realized by his team.”