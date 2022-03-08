Paris Hilton unveils iconic tracksuit collection inspired by 00s

Paris Hilton is well-known for being one of the biggest fashion icons of the noughties, from her low-rise jeans and slogan tees to Von Dutch caps and of course, her iconic velour tracksuits.

The reality star is now launching her very own tracksuit line, taking us straight back to one of fashion’s most notable eras.

Paris said of her new business venture: “Since the 2000s, tracksuits have been iconic.

“Over the years I have collected hundreds of tracksuits, and I am so excited to now launch my own Iconic Tracksuit collection.”

