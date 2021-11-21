A party boat became jammed under a bridge in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night, while revelers were still onboard.

Footage shows the 137-foot long, three-tiered vessel wedged underneath the Sunrise Boulevard Bridge in Florida.

While there were no apparent injuries Mark Addison, who filmed the video, said partiers could be heard screaming as they made their way down from the top deck.

"You could hear things crunching. They had a party on board, so the whole upper deck was full of people when it started going up underneath the bridge. People were screaming," he said.

